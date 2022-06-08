 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

In run for governor, Stefanowski has yet to detail finances

  • 0

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — In the four years since Republican businessperson Bob Stefanowski first ran for governor, he says he has supported himself with work as a consultant. As he again asks voters to put him in charge of Connecticut, he has yet to disclose his clients or other details of his finances.

Stefanowksi first announced his candidacy in January and received the state GOP's endorsement at the convention last month. He said Wednesday that his personal financial information will be forthcoming, including tax returns for him and his wife, but did not provide a time frame.

There has long been an expectation that candidates publicly release information about their personal finances, including taxes, said Gary Rose, chair of the department of government at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield. As more wealthy candidates with little to no prior elective service run for office in Connecticut, often funding their own campaigns, he said it’s more important for that information to be released to the voters.

“It’s important to know what their connections have been,” he said. “It tells a story.”

People are also reading…

As in 2018, when Stefanowski waited until late October to publicly release a summary of his taxes, Democrats have criticized him for not being more forthcoming.

“When he ran in 2018, Bob refused to share tax records until the last days of the campaign. In 2022, it looks like he’s doing the same thing, What’s Bob hiding?" Connecticut Democratic Party Chair Nancy DiNardo said.

In his business career, Stefanowski, 59, worked for General Electric and investment bank UBS before becoming CEO of a global payday lending company. He’s also a certified public accountant and financial analyst and author of two books on mergers and acquisitions.

Stefanowski has provided little information about his work as a consultant. Asked Wednesday what type of businesses he worked with, he said that could be discussed at some future date: “We can go through all this. I’m going to release what I can. What ethically and legally I can release.”

He added: “In a consulting firm, there’s always confidential information."

The GOP candidate said Wednesday that he plans to release tax returns for 2019, 2020 and 2021 and will include “our family income," including all of his investments.

Stefanowski and Gov. Ned Lamont, the Democrat who defeated him in 2018, are each spending large sums of their own money on their campaign this year, forgoing public campaign financing. While Stefanowski has loaned his campaign about $10 million so far, money that could eventually be repaid by the campaign, Lamont is expected to foot most of the bill himself for his race. The former founder of a cable TV company, Lamont does not accept a salary as governor and mostly self-funded his previous campaigns for governor and U.S. Senate.

The Lamont campaign in April allowed reporters to review a summary of the governor's adjusted gross income, effective tax rate, total charitable contributions and state and federal taxes for years 2018-2020. Reporters were also allowed to review redacted details of his returns. The governor — who files his taxes separately from his wife, Annie, a venture capital consultant — did not release his 2021 returns. His campaign said he requested a filing extension from the IRS.

Stefanowski said he will ultimately release more financial information than Lamont.

“We’re going to release returns for 2019, 2020, 2021. It’s going to include our family income,” he said. “My disclosure is going to be the most, probably in the history of Connecticut, from a governor, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Stefanowski has criticized Lamont for not providing voters with more information about his wife's finances, especially given the ties that Oak HC/FT, the Greenwich venture capital firm cofounded by Annie Lamont, has had with various companies working with the state of Connecticut, including a former vendor contracted by the state to provide COVID-19 testing services. Lamont has said the company, Sema4, has not made a profit. If it did, he said, the money would be donated.

“I don’t think it’s unreasonable for the taxpayers of Connecticut to ask for the governor’s family to release those numbers,” Stefanowski said.

Rose said he also believes Annie Lamont should release tax information.

All statewide elected officials, members of the General Assembly and other state officials are required in Connecticut to file a statement of financial interests for the preceding calendar year with the Office of State Ethics.

Ned and Annie Lamont filed a special 16-page plan with state ethics officials that attempts to eliminate the possibility of a substantial conflict of interest or potential conflict involving Annie Lamont. The office concluded in 2019 that the steps taken by the couple to adhere to state ethics rules were “adequate to better ensure compliance." They include the couple proactively recusing themselves from taking any action that involves Oak HC/FT portfolio companies.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

District attorney confirms investigation into governor's ad

District attorney confirms investigation into governor's ad

Oklahoma County’s top prosecutor says he’s investigating whether a recent campaign ad by Gov. Kevin Stitt violates state law and ethics rules. David Prater confirmed Thursday he launched an investigation after a bipartisan group of House legislators suggested the ad violates state law. The 30-second spot titled “Track Record” touts Stitt’s appointment of Attorney General John O’Connor, who is prominently featured in the second half of the ad. State law prohibits a candidate from knowingly making or accepting a contribution of more than $2,900 to another candidate committee. Concerns about the ad were first reported by the nonprofit journalism organization Oklahoma Watch. Stitt’s campaign says it will pause airing the ad.

Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home

Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home

The White House says a small private airplane entered restricted airspace near President Joe Biden’s Delaware vacation home on Saturday, and that led to the brief evacuation of the president and first lady. The White House says there was no threat to Biden or his family and that precautionary measures were taken. After the situation was assessed, Biden and his wife, Jill, returned to their Rehoboth Beach home. The Secret Service said in a statement that the plane was immediately escorted from the restricted airspace after “mistakenly entering a secured area.” The agency said it would interview the pilot who, according to a preliminary investigation, was not on the proper radio channel and was not following published flight guidance.

Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms

Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms

Russia took aim at Western military supplies for Ukraine by launching airstrikes on Kyiv that it claimed destroyed tanks donated from abroad. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin warned Sunday that any Western deliveries of longer-range rocket systems would prompt Moscow to hit “objects that we haven’t yet struck.” The Russian leader’s cryptic threat of a military escalation did not specify what the new targets might be, but it came days after the United States announced plans to deliver $700 million of security assistance for Ukraine. Those weapons include four precision-guided, medium-range rocket systems, as well as helicopters, Javelin anti-tank weapon systems, radars, tactical vehicles and more.

Tackling migration, Harris backs investment in Latin America

Tackling migration, Harris backs investment in Latin America

Vice President Kamala Harris says the Biden administration's work to attract investment to Central America has generated $3.2 billion in private-sector commitments. The effort is intended to reduce migration toward the United States by creating more economic opportunity in countries plagued by poverty and violence. Harris made the announcement at this week’s Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, which brings together countries from across the hemisphere. As vice president, Harris is responsible for tackling migration issues, although progress has been slow. Harris has made just two trips to Latin America since taking office last year.

Ex-Trump aide Navarro indicted; Meadows won't be charged

Ex-Trump aide Navarro indicted; Meadows won't be charged

The Justice Department has declined to charge former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and another aide to former President Donald Trump, Dan Scavino, for contempt of Congress for their defiance of subpoenas in the Jan. 6 congressional investigation. That’s according to a person familiar with a letter sent by the Justice Department to a lawyer for the House of Representatives on Friday. The action came the same day the Justice Department said a grand jury had indicted Peter Navarro, a trade adviser in the Trump White House, for his refusal to cooperate with the committee’s investigation. The New York Times first reported the decision not to prosecute Meadows and Scavino.

US naval officer in Japan faces prison over deadly crash

US naval officer in Japan faces prison over deadly crash

A U.S. Navy lieutenant in Japan is appealing a three-year prison sentence for a car crash that killed two people last year. Ridge Alkonis' family says he suffered from acute mountain sickness and passed out behind the wheel while driving after a visit to Mount Fuji. Japanese prosecutors and a judge say he was feeling drowsy and should have pulled over. Alkonis' parents are asking for mercy because they say that while the crash was a tragedy, it was also an accident. He's been sentenced to three years in prison, but has appealed, and a hearing is set for Wednesday. Alkonis is at home in Japan pending the appeal, and the Navy says he remains on active duty.

China rejects Canadian, Australian charges in air encounters

China rejects Canadian, Australian charges in air encounters

China has defended its military pilots, saying they acted properly and were protecting its sovereignty, following recent complaints by Canada and Australia that Chinese planes engaged in risky maneuvers with their aircraft over the Pacific. A Defense Ministry spokesperson says China “swiftly took reasonable, forceful and professional measures in response to Canada’s provocative acts and unfriendly and unprofessional operations.” Last week, the Canadian military accused Chinese planes of not following international safety norms on several occasions and putting a Canadian crew at risk. Separately, Australia said a Chinese fighter jet's maneuvers were a dangerous act of aggression against an Australian air force plane that was conducting aerial surveillance in the South China Sea.

Weakened UK leader Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

Weakened UK leader Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a no-confidence vote, securing enough support from his party to remain in office despite a rebellion that will likely weaken him as a leader and casts a shadow over his future. Known for his ability to shrug off scandals, the charismatic leader has struggled to turn the page on revelations that he and his staff repeatedly held boozy parties that flouted the COVID-19 restrictions they imposed on others. Support among his fellow Conservative lawmakers has weakened as some see the leader, renowned for his ability to connect with voters, increasingly as a liability rather than an asset in elections.

Trump's Ukraine impeachment shadows war, risks GOP response

Trump's Ukraine impeachment shadows war, risks GOP response

Even the staunchest defense hawks in the Republican Party stood virtually united by Donald Trump’s side when the then-president was impeached in late 2019 after pressuring Ukraine’s leader for “a favor” and withholding $400 million in military aid. But when Russia invaded Ukraine this February, Republicans and Democrats cast aside impeachment politics, rallied to Ukraine’s side and swiftly shipped billions for the country's defense. The question ahead is whether the rare bipartisanship on Capitol Hill is resilient enough to withstand Trump’s isolationist influences on his party. Or will Republicans who yielded to Trump’s “America First” approach do so again, putting military and humanitarian support for Ukraine at risk.

Rosendale wins GOP primary; Zinke race too early to call

Rosendale wins GOP primary; Zinke race too early to call

Montana's lone congressman handily won the GOP primary in his bid for a second term as ballot-counting continued in the race for the state’s newly created second seat in the U.S. House. U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale fended off three Republican primary challengers Tuesday and will take on Democrat Penny Ronning of Billings in the general election. Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke was locked in a tight race with former state Sen. Al “Doc” Olszewski for the GOP nomination for the other seat. Lincoln, Glacier and Beaverhead counties hadn't reported any results by midnight. For the first time in three decades Montana has two House seats after population growth documented in the 2020 census.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Superintendent Paul Gausman remembers time in Sioux City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News