In Senate race, combative Brooks leans into Trump ties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who helped lead GOP objections to President Donald Trump’s loss and come under fire for remarks he made preceding the attack on the U.S. Capitol, said Wednesday that he is better known to voters this time as he runs for U.S. Senate.

The north Alabama firebrand is seeking the seat that will be vacated when Sen. Richard Shelby retires. He ran for Alabama’s other Senate seat in 2017 but came in third in the primary when he faced attack ads accusing him of being disloyal to Trump. Brooks said he is now better known to voters.

“This time I have an established reputation that people can discern that, 'Yep, Mo Brooks has been beside Donald Trump’s side through thick and thin over the last four years trying to advance the Make America Great agenda,’ ” Brooks said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Brooks, 66, doubled down in support of Trump’s unproven claim of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election and maintained there is no evidence so far of a link between the Trump rally and the riot that followed at the U.S. Capitol.

The outspoken Congressman has come under fire for telling the pro-Trump rally that preceded the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that it was time to “start taking down names and kicking ass.”