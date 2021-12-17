In Shreveport, pay raises for fire, police fail to pass

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Shreveport leaders have been unable to pass a proposed 13% raise for police and fire employees.
The measure failed to pass in a split vote at a Shreveport City Council meeting this week, The Shreveport Times reported.
Other city workers had showed up at the meeting to say the raise was unfair, since they had only been promised a 2.75% raise.
The mayor said the city needs to find new revenue streams before a raise can be safely implemented for all city workers.
