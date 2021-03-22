In South Dakota, Noem bends — partially — on transgender ban

But she is trying to change many parts of the bill. Besides the exclusion of collegiate athletics, Noem is proposing two sections be struck from it entirely, using a move known as a “style and form veto.” Such vetoes are usually used to clean up technical language in the bill, not alter its scope or power.

That has led state lawmakers who passed it to call Noem's move unconstitutional. They are striking at another aspect of Noem's record that has been at the heart of her political rise — her claim that she would never overstep the bounds of her office, even during a crisis like a global pandemic.

House Speaker Spencer Gosch, a Republican, released a statement saying he was "greatly concerned” that the governor did not have the authority to make substantive changes to the bill.

But Noem argued at the news conference that as long as the Legislature accepted her proposal, it could fit within the bounds of the state constitution.

Republican state Rep. Rhonda Milstead, the bill's primary sponsor, said she met with an attorney from the governor's office in December, before the legislative session, and received an assurance that if the bill made it to the governor's desk, she would sign it. But while lawmakers debated the bill, the governor's office did not weigh in, according to Milstead.