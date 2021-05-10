In-state tuition for immigrants to be on 2022 ballot measure

But the measure already gathered more than the 31 needed votes, and last week Republican Rep. Michelle Udall forced a vote that led to Monday's action. She cited the state's booming economy, the need for more educated workers and the plight of young people blocked from that education for her decision.

“We need more college educated teachers, health care workers, lawyers, engineers and a host of other occupations,” Udall said. “The youth this bill seeks to help shouldn’t be blamed or judged based on others' actions. They were brought here as minors, as children.”

To qualify, students must have lived in Arizona for at least two years and graduate from a state high school. Some Republicans said that's too short a time, but Udall said they will have to meet the state's rigorous high school graduation requirements, including passing a civics exam that is the same as used to become a citizen.

Some Republicans completely opposed the measure, SCR1044, saying it went against the will of voters who passed Proposition 300 with 71% of the vote.