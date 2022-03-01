In Texas, midterm election watchers try to divine nation's political mood

Republicans bet Texas' primaries will be the first step toward them retaking Congress in November, pointing to President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings, spiking inflation and anger about the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will face Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke after voters in Texas on Tuesday opened what could be a lengthy, bruising primary season poised to reshape political power from state capitals to Washington.

Both men easily won their party’s nomination for governor. Looking ahead, Abbott is in a commanding position in his bid for a third term, beginning his campaign with more than $50 million and running on a conservative agenda in America’s largest Republican state. O’Rourke, meanwhile, is seeking to recapture the energy of his 2018 Senate campaign, when he tapped into a burst of Democratic energy to nearly oust Ted Cruz.