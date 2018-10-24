ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Closing loopholes in New Mexico's campaign finance reporting laws and a possible shift to an open primary system in one of the United States' last holdouts will be among the challenges for the next secretary of state.
Incumbent Democrat Maggie Toulouse Oliver is running for re-election. Her challengers are Republican Gavin Clarkson and Libertarian Ginger Grider.
Toulouse Oliver made waves earlier this year when she tried to include the option of straight-party voting on this year's ballots. The New Mexico Supreme Court ended up blocking the move.
Clarkson criticized Toulouse Oliver, saying her effort was politically motivated. She disputed the claim.
Grider has said it was the straight-ticket issue that influenced her decision to run. Grider is a Portales resident and vice president of a medical marijuana advocacy group.