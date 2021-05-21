In Virginia, Trump's election lies look like a GOP liability

A Youngkin adviser, who discussed campaign strategy on condition of anonymity, acknowledged the necessity of retaining Trump loyalists while still winning more centrist voters. Youngkin won't bring in conservative figures, like Cruz, to vouch for him, but his fundamental message as the pro-business outsider won’t change, the adviser said.

“It’s a test case of whether Republicans can find a way of uniting Trump’s base with suburban voters that have defected from the party, and Youngkin is probably the best candidate they could have chosen to do that,” said Bob Holsworth, a Virginia political consultant who has served on bipartisan boards and commissions. “But, to do that, they have to do something other than emphasize the issues that won him the nomination.”

Holsworth said that, in addition to embracing false claims of election fraud, other signature Trump issues, like promises to ”drain the swamp," never played well in Virginia — where the northern part of the state's Washington suburbs and other areas have economies dependent on the federal bureaucracy.

"What he did was, he drained Northern Virginia of Republicans,” Holswroth said.