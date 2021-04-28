In voting debate, Dems to GOP: 'Do not Georgia my Florida'

Absentee ballots that are not dropped in the U.S. mail can be returned in drop boxes only when early voting sites and elections offices are open. Some counties had allowed voters to drop off their ballots at drop boxes accessible night and day. It would limit how many vote-by-mail ballots a person can collect for delivery to elections officials.

Additionally, those drop boxes would have to be staffed by elections officials.

And it would require voters to provide identifying information, such as a driver's license number or a partial Social Security number, whenever a voter makes changes to a registration record.

Critics said the changes would make it more inconvenient for voters.

“Instead of expanding voter access on any level, we’re talking about restrictions,” said Rep. Tracie Davis, a former deputy supervisor for Duval County. “How can you not say this is not a deliberate barrier to voting?”

For years, Florida had been the subject of ridicule over long delays in vote counting — including the 2000 presidential contest between Democrat Al Gore and Republican George Bush, when the outcome was unknown for weeks until the U.S. Supreme Court halted the vote count and allowed Bush to prevail.