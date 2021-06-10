In West Virginia, 60% of eligible are partially vaccinated

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia is about five percentage points away from meeting its goal of at least partially vaccinating 65% of all eligible residents before a mask mandate drops on June 20.

“We’ve crossed a milestone. ... Now we’re at 60.1% that have received their first shot," Republican Gov. Jim Justice said at a news conference Thursday.

The state's coronavirus vaccination drive has remained sluggish despite incentives for young people and a lottery for all. But officials said they have not returned any doses to the federal government. About 268,000 does are currently unused, according to state data.

Demand for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the state has plummeted since a brief national pause on the one-shot vaccine in April. An announcement from the company on Thursday extending the vaccine's expiration date by six weeks was a relief to officials who expected unused doses to become spoiled soon.

“Now we have another month and a half for use of those,” said James Hoyer, who leads the state's coronavirus taskforce. Sending the doses to other states or countries is under consideration, he said.