In Wyoming, Cheney faces blowback for vote to impeach Trump

Cheney spent the last four years dancing around Trump. She largely dodged questions about his racist comments and hard-line immigration moves, while occasionally criticizing his foreign policy. She called his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria “sickening." When Trump began urging lawmakers to reject the Electoral College vote, she wrote a memo warning of a "tyranny of Congress.”

But Cheney, whose father held her seat for 10 years and who was raised in part in the Washington suburbs, described Trump's actions on Jan. 6 as a breaking point. Trump called on supporters to “fight” to overturn his election loss, in a speech shortly before rioters stormed the Capitol in an insurrection that led to five deaths. Notably, Trump called Cheney out by name in his speech, telling his backers they should work to get rid of the lawmakers who “aren't any good, the Liz Cheneys of the world.”

Cheney says she voted her conscience without regard for political consequences.

"It was something that I did with a heavy heart, but I did with a real understanding of the seriousness and the gravity of the moment," Cheney said the day of the vote. “My oath to the Constitution is one I can’t walk away from, is one I can't violate.”