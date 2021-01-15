Inauguration Day also is move in/out day at the White House

But things will unfold a bit differently this year.

President Donald Trump, still angry over losing reelection, is skipping the inauguration. He's also leaving town before Biden takes the oath of office, meaning the pair will not be going to the Capitol together. Depending on when Trump heads out, housekeepers and other residence staffers who help move the presidents' belongings could get a welcome head start on the packing and unpacking.

Inauguration planners have scaled back the traditional roster of events this year because of the pandemic, which is now responsible for nearly 400,000 U.S. deaths. A luncheon for the new president at the Capitol has been scrapped, and the hourslong parade down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House will be virtual.

That combination of events in the past has kept the new president and first lady out of the White House long enough for the household staff to finish moving in their clothing, furnishings and other personal items.

The pandemic could affect the moving process in other ways.

Some public health experts have said it's important that the White House take extra precautions to reduce the spread of the largely airborne disease during the busy move.