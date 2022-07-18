 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Incumbent Democrats lead GOP hopefuls in Nevada funds raised

  • Updated
  • 0

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The latest expense reports for state candidates in Nevada hold a familiar pattern: Incumbent Democrats raised more than their Republican opponents in every statewide race.

The reports give a glimpse into who has stakes in some of the tightest statewide elections in the country.

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg and actress Kate Capshaw, who are married, each donated $10,000 to Democratic state Attorney General Aaron Ford’s campaign.

Nearly two-thirds of Republican Secretary of State candidate Jim Marchant’s funds this quarter came from himself.

Jonathan Soros, a billionaire investor whose family of influential donors have become the subject of far-right conspiracy theories, contributed to Democratic candidates for governor, secretary of state, attorney general and treasurer.

People are also reading…

Perhaps most notably, a PAC supporting Nevada Democrats and founded by some in Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s 2018 campaign donated $685,000 to the Patriot Freedom Fund PAC — which ran ads in favor of far-right candidates and attacked Sisolak’s challenger, Joe Lombardo, from the right.

The donation, first reported by the Nevada Independent, follows a national trend of Democratic groups trying to influence GOP primary elections, funding far-right candidates who they may see as easier to beat in November than those with more mainstream views.

The expense reports, filed Friday, document fundraising and spending from April 1 to June 30.

Governor's race

Some of Sisolak’s top donors include rideshare company Lyft, statewide utility NV Energy Inc., pharmaceutical firm Pfizer PAC, Women’s Care Center for Nevada and Nevadans for Reliable Renewable Affordable Energy. Sisolak raised nearly $1.7 million through the quarter — more than double Lombardo’s $822,000.

In cumulative fundraising, Sisolak is leading Lombardo, with almost $3.3 million to $1.65 million.

Yet Lombardo outspent Sisolak this quarter by just over $2 million.

Lombardo’s largest donor by far was aerospace company Bigelow Aerospace office, a Nevada-based outer space tech company that donated $5,000 a dozen times, often under similar names but all listing the corporate address in Las Vegas.

Founder and CEO Robert Bigelow has contributed to several conservative campaigns and is Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' biggest donor. Bigelow also was a longtime donor and friend of Democratic U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, who used part of the Pentagon budget to look into UFOs after Bigelow approached him.

Lombardo also received large donations from the Nevada Auto Dealers Election Committee PAC and the Nevada Trucking Association.

With the GOP primary behind him, Lombardo has $1.2 million in his fund balance. Sisolak has almost $11 million.

Home Means Nevada PAC donated to influence the GOP primary in four increments in May and June. Elizabeth Ray, communications director for Lombardo, said in a tweet on Friday that the donations were “shameful and embarrassing.”

In May, the state GOP urged voters not to pay attention to American Freedom Fund advertisements and sent a cease-and-desist letter to the PAC after it sent mailers attacking Lombardo.

Down-ballot races

In the hotly-contested campaign for Nevada Secretary of State, Democrat Cisco Aguilar vastly outraised Republican Jim Marchant, particularly in larger donations.

Aguilar had 15 contributions of $10,000 — all but one from out-of-state, including five from New York City. He also had another 15 contributors raise $5,000, though 13 of those were from out-of-state. Both David Rockefeller Jr. and Susan Rockefeller, who are married, donated $1,250 each to his campaign.

Meanwhile, Marchant’s nearly $164,000 self-contribution accounted for about 63% of his overall fundraising for the quarter.

Aguilar outraised Marchant this filing period $451,000 to $258,000. His balance sits at just over $859,000 compared with Marchant’s $15,000.

One of the starkest differences in fundraising comes from the Attorney General’s race, where incumbent Democrat Aaron Ford has outraised Republican challenger Sigal Chattah more than tenfold during the reporting period, $859,000 to $83,000.

Just over 15% of Chattah’s fundraising this period is from $12,650 that she loaned to her campaign. Ford has about $2.3 million in his fund balance and Chattah has about $62,000.

In the state Treasurer’s race, Democratic incumbent Zach Conine received almost $209,000 this period — with hotels and casinos among his largest donors — and spent about $57,000.

Republican challenger Michele Fiore received about $159,000 and spent $168,000. Fiore currently sits on the Las Vegas City Council.

Conine has nearly $350,000 yet to spend, while Fiore has just over $17,400.

Stern is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Stern @gabestern326

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after 'unhinged' WH meeting

Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after 'unhinged' WH meeting

In a heated, “unhinged” dispute, Donald Trump fought objections from his White House lawyers to a plan, eventually discarded, to seize states' voting machines, the House Jan. 6 committee has revealed. Then, in a last ditch effort to salvage his presidency, Trump summoned supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol for what turned into the deadly riot. In another revelation Tuesday, committee co-chair Liz Cheney said the panel had notified the Justice Department that Trump himself had contacted a potential witness who was talking with the committee. The panel also presented evidence that Trump aides secretly planned for a second rally stage across from the Capitol on the day of the attack.

Parroting Trump, GOP primary losers cast doubt on elections

Parroting Trump, GOP primary losers cast doubt on elections

Republican primaries this year have revealed a new political strategy for numerous candidates. They're running on a platform that denies President Donald Trump’s loss in 2020. And as some of those same candidates lose their own primaries, they’re insisting without evidence that their races were rigged, too. The primary losers have a role model in Trump himself. After he lost the Iowa caucuses in 2016, Trump baselessly claimed fraud and demanded an investigation. When he was elected president later that year, he claimed that fraud was the reason Democrat Hillary Clinton won more votes than he did. Trump set up a commission to try to prove that. That commission was disbanded when it failed to produce any evidence.

Mexico agrees to invest $1.5B in 'smart' border technology

Mexico agrees to invest $1.5B in 'smart' border technology

Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador has agreed during meetings with President Joe Biden to spend $1.5 billion to improve “smart” border technology. It's a move the White House says shows neighborly cooperation succeeding where Trump administration vows to wall off the border and have Mexico pay for it could not. A person familiar with a series of agreements signed after the two leaders met Tuesday says they also called for expanding the number of work visas the U.S. issues and welcoming more refugees. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the agreement hadn’t been formally announced.

Black San Francisco leader blasts 'homeless situation'

Black San Francisco leader blasts 'homeless situation'

A prominent Black community leader says a nonprofit director in San Francisco's Fillmore district was brutally beaten by two allegedly homeless men. Police say they arrived at the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center around 11 a.m. Friday to find one of two suspects and the victim. Rev. Amos Brown says James Spingola was beaten with a wooden plank after asking two men to move away from the center's front doorstep. Brown says the Black neighborhood is under siege by homeless people engaging in crime and drugs. He wants more action by city leaders to protect the neighborhood and help homeless people.

Biden's Saudi visit aims to balance rights, oil, security

Biden's Saudi visit aims to balance rights, oil, security

President Joe Biden has exchanged a cordial fist bump with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, but says he then raised the issue of the murder of writer Jamal Khashoggi, which U.S. intelligence has said the crown prince approved. Biden held a private meeting with the crown prince and other Saudi officials Friday in hopes of repairing one of the world’s most important diplomatic relationships. It was a carefully choreographed meeting with the man he had once shunned for human rights abuses. This was Biden's first meeting with the Saudi crown prince, who is the presumed heir to the throne held by his father, King Salman.

EXPLAINER: What's happened and what's next in Sri Lanka

EXPLAINER: What's happened and what's next in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s president, who had announced he would resign Wednesday, has fled the country after months of turmoil culminated in protesters converging on the presidential palace. The prime minister also said he will quit after a new government is installed. He earlier warned the debt-laden economy has “collapsed.” Short of cash to pay for imports of food and fuel and defaulting on its debt, it is seeking help from neighboring India and China and from the International Monetary Fund. Sri Lankans are skipping meals as they endure shortages, lining up for hours to try to buy necessities. It’s a harsh reality for a country whose economy had been growing quickly, with a growing and comfortable middle class, until the latest crisis deepened.

Manchin cites inflation concerns, roiling budget talks anew

Manchin cites inflation concerns, roiling budget talks anew

Sen. Joe Manchin is roiling budget talks with Democratic leaders anew. The West Virginia Democrat says the latest inflation surge makes him more cautious about agreeing to federal spending increases that could drive consumers’ costs even higher. In December, Manchin single-handedly killed Democrats’ roughly $2 trillion, 10-year social and environment bill before Christmas. In recent months, he's been bargaining with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer over a new economic package that would be around half that size and focus on health, energy and taxes. But Manchin says grim new inflation figures mean the compromise he’s trying to reach with Schumer must be reviewed.

DC mayor's race reflects Democratic dilemma over policing

DC mayor's race reflects Democratic dilemma over policing

Mayor Muriel Bowser cruised to reelection in the nation’s capital four years ago without serious opposition. And as the city enjoyed prosperous times, the main criticism of her policies was that Washington was growing too quickly, driving up housing costs and pricing out Black residents in a gentrification wave. One tumultuous term later, and with homicide and violent crime rates spiraling, Bowser finds herself in a reelection fight. She's trying to fend off two challengers from the District of Columbia Council who accuse her of mishandling public safety issues and criticize her push to hire more police officers. The campaign reflects a wider dynamic playing out in longtime Democratic strongholds, with progressives facing off against party traditionalists over crime.

Man accused of threatening to kill Rep. Pramila Jayapal

Prosecutors say a Seattle man was arrested on suspicion of threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal. The Seattle Times reports a judge on Monday ordered the man to remain jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail but according to a King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office spokesperson the judge denied prosecutors’ request for an anti-harassment order. In 2016, Jayapal became the first Indian American woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. A probable cause statement says Seattle police arrested the man outside Jayapal’s house Saturday night after she called 911 and reported someone outside using obscene language. A neighbor said she heard the man yell something like, “Go back to India, I’m going to kill you."

In West Bank, Biden says 'ground is not ripe' for peace

In West Bank, Biden says 'ground is not ripe' for peace

President Joe Biden has called for “two states for two peoples” — the Israelis and Palestinians — while visiting the West Bank. But Biden also acknowledged Friday the “ground is not ripe" at this moment for restarting peace talks between them. The stalemate has dimmed hopes for a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict. Millions of Palestinians continue to live under Israeli military rule. Biden announced more than $300 million in aid to the Palestinians. But American money is only a limited balm for a situation that has frequently flared into violence. Biden arrived in Saudi Arabia later Friday to attend a summit of Arab leaders.

Watch Now: Related Video

London zoo penguins lay low as UK temperatures soar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News