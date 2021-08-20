Incumbent mayor of Santa Fe files ethics complaint

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber is confronting local fraternal organizations with accusations of campaign finance violations for unreported spending on political ads in coordination with a rival candidate, as he seeks a second term in office in the November election.

The complaint responds to yard signs, newspaper ads and social media spots that criticize the mayor's handling of public tensions over historical monuments and tributes to the region's Spanish colonial past and armed conflicts of the 19th century.

Filed on Thursday with a city ethics panel, the complaint from Webber's campaign alleges campaign finance violations by an advocacy group for Spanish-colonial heritage and pride — the Union Protectiva de Santa Fe — and local chapters of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. The groups have 10 days to file a formal response.

Sascha Guinn Anderson, communications director for the Webber campaign, says the fraternal orders have engaged in electioneering and have an obligation to disclose political contributors. The ethics complaint includes a supportive email to mayor candidate JoAnne Vigil Coppler from the president of the Union Protectiva.