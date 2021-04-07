 Skip to main content
Incumbent Stothert likely to face Neary for Omaha mayor
AP

Incumbent Stothert likely to face Neary for Omaha mayor

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha’s current mayor, Republican Jean Stothert, appears likely to face Democratic challenger and commercial real estate broker RJ Neary in the May 11 general election for Omaha mayor.

Stothert held a commanding lead in the five-person primary election held Tuesday, with about 60% of the vote compared to Neary’s distant second-place count of 15% by late Tuesday night, the Omaha World-Herald reported. The top two vote getters in Omaha’s city primary elections move on the general election.

At least 12,000 absentee votes remained to be counted early Wednesday morning, and election officials have said they won’t release those results until Friday.

Stothert, 67, is seeking her third term as Omaha’s mayor, saying she has helped make the city safer and managed the city’s budget. The 68-year-old Neary, who is chairman of the commercial property firm Investors Realty, has campaigned on improving public infrastructure, spurring more affordable housing and improving equitable distribution of city services.

Others who ran in the primary included include Jasmine Harris, who commands a background in public health, criminal justice reform and policy advocacy; Kimara Snipes, president of the South Omaha Neighborhood Alliance and an Omaha Public Schools Board member; and Mark Gudgel, an English teacher at North High School in Omaha.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.

