As expected, Maine's federal incumbents report outraised and outspent competitors with just a few weeks to go before the Nov. 6 election.

Federal campaign finance reports say Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King spent about $654,000 between July and September. King reports a $2.3 million campaign war chest through September and $3 million in total expenses.

His Republican competitor Eric Brakey reports bringing in roughly $700,000 and spending about $592,000. Meanwhile, Democrat Zak Ringelstein reports a $9,200 war chest and loaning himself nearly $200,000.

Meanwhile, Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree reports $830,000 in campaign expenses and ending September with a third-of-a-million dollars war chest. Her Independent challenger Marty Grohman reports contributing $200,000 to his run while raising about $116,000 from individuals.

Pingree's Republican opponent Mark Holbrook says he's raised nearly $74,000.

