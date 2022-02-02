Incumbents have big money edge in Nevada's U.S. House races

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Congressional incumbents continue to enjoy significant campaign fundraising advantages over their challengers in Nevada, where at least two of the four House seats are expected to be hotly contested.

Third District Democratic Rep. Susie Lee has raised $2.5 million and reported nearly $1.8 million cash on hand as of Dec. 31. Fourth District Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford has raised nearly $1.9 million and still had nearly $1.7 million cash on hand.

But both of the leading Republican challengers in those key swing districts have raised more than one-half million dollars. And April Becker in the 3rd and Samuel Peters in the 4th both have ample money remaining in their campaign coffers to make a run at turning those seats red.

Becker, a Republican attorney who narrowly lost a bid to unseat the state Senate leader in 2020, raised another $200,000 the last three months of 2021. That brought her total for the election cycle to $645,411 as she seeks the GOP nomination to take on Lee, who won by 3 percentage points in 2020.

Peters, a war veteran who lost in the 2020 GOP primary, has raised $502,190 — $134,361 of that since Oct. 1. He has $229,450 cash on hand. Horsford won by 4.9 percentage points last time.

