 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Incumbents in Georgia face primary opponents down the ballot

  • 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Beyond the marquee races for governor and U.S. Senate, several statewide officials are battling to keep their offices in primary elections that will be decided Tuesday in Georgia.

Georgia's incumbent attorney general and insurance commissioner both face fellow Republicans endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who also picked a favorite in the open race for lieutenant governor. Meanwhile, the Republican state school superintendent is being opposed by his predecessor.

A look at some key down-ballot races in the Georgia primaries.

___

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Four Republicans are seeking their party's nomination for lieutenant governor after the office's current occupant, GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, passed on seeking another term.

The Republican primary includes two current state lawmakers: Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller and Sen. Burt Jones. Businesswoman Jeanne Seaver and manufacturing plant supervisor Mack McGregor are also on the Republican ballot. Jones, who was endorsed by Trump, wants a statewide investigation into the 2020 election. Trump claimed, without proof, that victory had been stolen from him through widespread voter fraud. Election officials found no evidence of fraud after multiple reviews.

People are also reading…

The crowded Democratic field includes state Reps. Erick Allen, Derrick Jackson and Renitta Shannon. Also running are 2018 Democratic attorney general nominee Charlie Bailey, former Atlanta City Council member Kwanza Hall, physician Jason Hayes, Air Force veteran Tony Brown, businessman Rashid Malik and Tyrone Brooks Jr., son of a longtime state lawmaker.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Georgia’s Republican primary for attorney general features yet another Trump-backed candidate challenging a Republican incumbent over the 2020 election.

Attorney General Chris Carr faces fellow Republican John Gordon, who says he wants to investigate Trump’s claims of election fraud and that Carr isn’t doing enough to look into them. Carr notes that Republicans lost and there’s no stolen election to investigate.

In the Democratic primary, state Sen. Jen Jordan ran on protecting consumers and abortion rights. She faces Christian Wise Smith, a former Fulton County prosecutor who founded a nonprofit that works to end police brutality. Smith wants to divert more low-level nonviolent offenders into treatment and rehabilitation and focus on prosecuting more serious crimes.

INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

Insurance Commissioner John King faces his first election challenge since the governor appointed him to the post in 2019. The former Doraville police chief and Army National Guard officer took the job following the indictment of his predecessor, Jim Beck, who was convicted last year of fraud.

Two fellow Republicans are opposing King. Ben Cowart is a real estate developer and Patrick Witt is a legal consultant endorsed by Trump. Witt says he wants to stop “woke insurance mandates” such as requiring coverage for gender reassignment surgery.

The Democratic primary features three contenders. Janice Laws Robinson ran unsuccessfully for insurance commissioner as the 2018 Democratic nominee. She faces insurance salesman Raphael Baker and attorney Matthew Wilson.

SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT

Georgia's Republican state school superintendent is in an election fight with his predecessor, who wants the job back.

Incumbent Superintendent Richard Woods is being opposed in the GOP primary by John Barge, who held the office before him. Their race has been marked by back-and-forth allegations over who did the job worse.

Four Democrats are seeking to wrest the superintendent's office from Republican control. All say they want to steer the focus away from culture-war clashes. Jaha Howard serves on the Cobb County school board. Currey Hitchens is an attorney and former teacher. Alisha Thomas Searcy ran unsuccessfully for state superintendent in 2014. And James Morrow is a Clayton County teacher.

AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER

Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black isn’t seeking reelection, opting instead to run for U.S. Senate in the Republican primary that includes former football great Herschel Walker.

State Rep. Winfred Dukes left the legislature after 25 years to seek the Democratic nomination for the race to succeed Black. Also running are Fred Swann, the Democrat who unsuccessfully challenged Black in 2018, and Nakita Hemingway, a cut-flower grower and real estate agent.

Republican state Sen. Tyler Harper is unopposed for the GOP nomination.

LABOR COMMISSIONER

Three Republicans and five Democrats are on primary ballots for the race to succeed GOP Labor Commissioner Mark Butler, who isn't seeking reelection. Butler's last term was marked by a scramble to process record unemployment claims resulting from coronavirus shutdowns.

Butler's former deputy labor commissioner, Mike Coan, is seeking to succeed Butler and has received his boss's endorsement. State Sen. Bruce Thompson and businessman Kartik Bhatt round out the GOP primary field.

The Democratic contest consists of state Sen. Lester Jackson, state Rep. William Boddie, attorney and businesswoman Nadia Surrency, entrepreneur Nicole Horn and courier Thomas Dean.

Bynum reported from Savannah, Georgia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clinton campaign lawyer sought to 'use' FBI, prosecutor says

Clinton campaign lawyer sought to 'use' FBI, prosecutor says

A prosecutor says a lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign who is charged with lying to the FBI early in the Trump-Russia probe sought to “use and manipulate” federal law enforcement to create an “October surprise” in the final weeks of the presidential race. The remarks came during opening statements Tuesday at the start of Michael Sussmann's trial. He's accused of lying to the FBI during a September 2016 meeting by telling the bureau’s top lawyer that he wasn’t acting on behalf of the Clinton campaign when he presented information that he said might connect Russia to then-candidate Donald Trump. Sussman's lawyer denies that he lied.

Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate race; Mastriano wins gov nod

Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate race; Mastriano wins gov nod

Donald Trump’s choice for Pennsylvania governor has won his primary, and his Senate pick is locked in an exceedingly close contest as the former president works to expand his hold on the Republican Party. Trump’s late endorsement helped put the already surging far-right state senator Doug Mastriano over the top Tuesday in the GOP governor’s primary in one of the nation’s premier battleground states. But Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon endorsed by Trump, is locked with former hedge fund manager David McCormick in a race that is too early to call. On the Democratic side, progressive Lt. Gov. John Fetterman easily secured his party's Senate nomination. 

Biden urges unity to stem racial hate after Buffalo shooting

Biden urges unity to stem racial hate after Buffalo shooting

President Joe Biden and the first lady plan to travel to Buffalo, New York, on Tuesday to grieve with the community as it mourns those killed or wounded in Saturday's supermarket shooting. Biden is urging unity as a remedy for what he calls “the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America.” New York’s governor and Buffalo’s mayor are appealing for forceful action from Washington in the wake of another mass shooting. Authorities say a white gunman in military gear attacked shoppers and workers, killing 10 people. Most of the victims were Black. 

Controversies sink reelection bid of GOP Rep. Cawthorn

Controversies sink reelection bid of GOP Rep. Cawthorn

Madison Cawthorn's unexpected victory in 2020 made him the youngest member of the House and a rising Republican star — until the scandals started piling up. On Tuesday, the 26-year-old conservative North Carolina firebrand left his election night party early, and a spokesperson told reporters he was conceding the race to state Sen. Chuck Edwards. Cawthorn faced a slew of problems as he sought a second term — many of his own creation. On Monday, former President Donald Trump had urged voters to give him a second chance.

Secret Service workers for Biden Asia trip sent home

Secret Service workers for Biden Asia trip sent home

Two U.S. Secret Service employees in South Korea to prepare for President Joe Biden’s visit were sent home  Thursday after being involved in a confrontation with locals that led to a police investigation. An agent and an armed physical security specialist were involved in an alcohol-fueled incident that included a heated argument with a taxi driver and led to local law enforcement filing a police report. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly. Other witnesses also lodged complaints about the federal law enforcement officers' behavior. No charges were filed. The Secret Service says it is investigating.

Johnson: UK will act on Northern Ireland rules if EU won't

Johnson: UK will act on Northern Ireland rules if EU won't

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has renewed British threats to break a Brexit agreement with the European Union. Johnson is blaming the bloc for a political crisis that’s blocking the formation of a new government in Northern Ireland. The Democratic Unionist Party says it will boycott the Belfast government until post-Brexit border checks are scrapped. Johnson held private talks with the leaders of Northern Ireland’s main political parties on Monday, urging them to get back to work. But his public message was aimed at the 27-nation EU, which he accused of refusing to give ground. The U.K. government is expected Tuesday to outline legislation to override parts of its Brexit treaty, a move sure to raise tensions with the EU.

In Buffalo, Biden mourns victims, says 'evil will not win'

In Buffalo, Biden mourns victims, says 'evil will not win'

President Joe Biden mourned with Buffalo’s grieving families on Tuesday, then exhorted the nation to reject what he angrily labeled the poison of white supremacy. He said the nation must “reject the lie” of the racist “replacement theory” espoused by the shooter who killed 10 Black people at a supermarket. Biden declared that “evil will not win” in America. “Replacement theory” is the idea that white people are being intentionally replaced by people of color. It's another manifestation of the bigotry Biden vowed to confront while running for president. Biden says it was the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and President Donald Trump's ambivalent reaction that drove him to run. 

Lebanon elections point to a shift, but more turmoil ahead

Lebanon elections point to a shift, but more turmoil ahead

Preliminary results from parliamentary elections in Lebanon over the weekend show the country's militant Hezbollah group and its allies have apparently suffered losses. Iran-backed Hezbollah's opponents gained more seats while several of its traditional partners lost seats. But despite the apparent setback, Hezbollah and its main Shiite ally, the Amal group, are likely to retain the 27 seats allocated to their sect. The unofficial results show that independents, including those from the 2019 protest movement, made some gains removing longtime politicians from parliament. The closely watched elections on Sunday were the first since a devastating economic crisis erupted in Lebanon in October 2019, triggering nationwide protests against the ruling class.

With echoes of Trump, GOP splinters over $40B for Ukraine

With echoes of Trump, GOP splinters over $40B for Ukraine

Signs of Republican resistance are mounting over a $40 billion aid package to Ukraine. It's a reemergence of the Trump-led isolationist wing of the GOP coming at a crucial moment as Ukraine desperately battles the Russian invasion. The Senate voted late Monday to advance the Ukraine aid toward final passage by week’s end. Eleven Republicans opposed. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell led a delegation of GOP senators to the region in a show of support over the weekend. He vowed to push past detractors, finish the aid package and vote this summer on expanding NATO to welcome Sweden and Finland.

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter to label misinformation surrounding armed conflict and crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News