DETROIT (AP) — A federal appeals court has cleared the way to put an independent candidate for attorney general on Michigan's fall ballot.
In a 2-1 decision Thursday, the court says it won't upset a decision in favor of Chris Graveline (GRAV'-uh-lin), a former federal prosecutor. If Graveline has 5,000 valid petition signatures, his name will be on the ballot.
The Board of State Canvassers will discuss Graveline's petitions Friday.
Graveline had challenged the state's requirement that he get 30,000 signatures within six months to run as an independent. He got about half in weeks. A Detroit federal judge agreed that the law violated his rights and set the threshold at 5,000.
Appeals court judges Karen Nelson Moore and Ronald Lee Gilman say Michigan's system "works to disadvantage independent candidates." In dissent, Judge Richard Griffin says his colleagues have "forever tainted the election."