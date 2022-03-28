 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Independent Al Gross to run for US House seat in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Independent Al Gross announced plans Monday to run for Alaska's U.S. House seat following the death earlier this month of Rep. Don Young.

Gross' campaign, in a statement, said Gross will file as a candidate to fill the remaining term that ends in January, and for a full two-year term, beginning in January. Gross made an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate in 2020.

A special primary and special election will decide who completes the existing House term. Candidates face a Friday deadline to file with the state Division of Elections to run in the special primary, set for June 11. The four candidates who get the most votes in the special primary will advance to an Aug. 16 special election, in which ranked choice voting will be used.

The August special election will coincide with the regular primary. The regular primary will not be ranked choice.

Republican Nick Begich, through his campaign manager, and Democrat Christopher Constant also have announced plans to run for the House seat in both the special and regular elections.

Candidates who have filed with the division include Gregg Brelsford, William “Bill” Hibler III, Robert “Bob" Lyons, J.R. Myers and Stephen Wright.

Young, who died March 18, is scheduled to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

