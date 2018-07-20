NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (AP) — An independent candidate for governor of Rhode Island is fighting to keep up a giant campaign sign a town wants taken down.
Narragansett officials say Joe Trillo's 192-square-foot sign violates local zoning laws, but Trillo denied the alleged violation at court Wednesday. Trillo says he has a constitutional right to the sign located in his sister's front yard.
Town Manager James Manni says zoning laws state election signs can't exceed six square feet in a residential zone and 20-square-feet in a commercial zone. Trillo could face a fine of $500 a day until the sign comes down.
The sign issue comes a few weeks after Trillo's yacht crashed into a rock near Charlestown, requiring his rescue by the Coast Guard.