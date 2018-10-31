PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Independent Dianne Witman has spent twice as much in the Providence mayoral race as incumbent Mayor Jorge Elorza since the beginning of October.
WPRI-TV reports filings show Witman has spent $168,000 since Oct. 1 while Elorza has spent $71,000. The first-time candidate formally announced her campaign in late September. Most of the spending in October has contributed toward advertising and mailers.
A group called It's Time Providence that supports Witman has spent $75,000 on at least three ads attacking Elorza.
Both candidates have an ample amount of cash ahead of Election Day. As of Tuesday, Elorza had $639,000 left in his account and Witman had $439,000.
Independent Jeffrey Lemire hasn't raised or spent any funds on his campaign.
