Try 1 month for 99¢

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Independent Dianne Witman has spent twice as much in the Providence mayoral race as incumbent Mayor Jorge Elorza since the beginning of October.

WPRI-TV reports filings show Witman has spent $168,000 since Oct. 1 while Elorza has spent $71,000. The first-time candidate formally announced her campaign in late September. Most of the spending in October has contributed toward advertising and mailers.

A group called It's Time Providence that supports Witman has spent $75,000 on at least three ads attacking Elorza.

Both candidates have an ample amount of cash ahead of Election Day. As of Tuesday, Elorza had $639,000 left in his account and Witman had $439,000.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Independent Jeffrey Lemire hasn't raised or spent any funds on his campaign.

———

Information from: WPRI-TV, http://www.wpri.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments