 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

India, China discuss steps to end border impasse early

  • Updated
  • 0
India China

In this photo provided by Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar's Twitter handle, Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi greet the media before their meeting in New Delhi, India, Friday, March 25, 2022. Wang met with Jaishankar and the national security advisor on Friday as part of continuing efforts to disengage thousands of Indian and Chinese forces involved in a tense faceoff and occasional clashes along their disputed border.

 Uncredited - hogp, Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar's Twitter handle

NEW DELHI (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Indian counterpart and the national security adviser on Friday to expedite the disengagement of thousands of Indian and Chinese forces involved in a tense faceoff and occasional clashes along their disputed border, an Indian official said.

A fierce brawl in June 2020 exploded into hand-to-hand combat with clubs, stones and fists that left 20 Indian soldiers dead. China said it lost four soldiers in the clash.

"I would describe the current situation as a work in progress obviously at a slower pace than desirable," India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told reporters. He was referring to 15 rounds of talks between military commanders as well as diplomatic contacts between the countries to end the impasse.

People are also reading…

Friday's talks with Wang focused on expediting the disengagement of troops in friction areas and the possibility of de-escalating the situation, he said. "The fictions and tensions that arise from China’s deployment can’t be reconciled with the normal relationship between the two neighbors."

Jaishankar said that Wang spoke about China’s desire for normalcy in ties with India. But he told him that would require restoration of peace and tranquility on the border, suggesting total disengagement of forces.

Since February last year, both India and China have withdrawn troops from some sites on the northern and southern banks of the Pangong Tso Lake, Gogra and Galwan Valley, but they continue to maintain extra personnel as part of their deployment.

The Indian side treated Wang’s first visit to New Delhi in more than two years as a low-key event, apparently unsure of the outcome. Jaishankar said the visit was not announced in advance at Beijing’s suggestion. Wang did not speak to the media after the meeting.

He is expected to leave for Nepal on Friday, after visiting Afghanistan on Thursday for talks with the new Taliban rulers.

The two officials also discussed the war in Ukraine. Both India and China have friendly ties with Russia and have rejected Western calls to condemn Moscow’s invasion.

Jaishankar said they "agreed on the importance of an immediate cease-fire as well as return to diplomacy and dialogue."

A day before Wang's trip, India criticized his comments on the disputed region of Kashmir during a speech he gave at a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Pakistan earlier this week.

Indian media reports quoted Wang as saying that China shares the same hope as the OIC on Kashmir. The OIC is supportive of Pakistan’s stand on Kashmir, which accuses India of human rights violations and seeks a plebiscite to determine the future of the region, which is divided between the rivals.

India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement that matters related to Jammu and Kashmir are entirely the internal affairs of India and that other countries, including China, have to right to comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

WASHINGTON (AP) — An elected official from New Mexico went to trial Monday with a judge — not a jury — set to decide if he is guilty of charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol grounds on the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out Wisconsin state legislative maps that were preferred by the state's Democratic governor and selected by Wisconsin’s top court, a win for Republicans that also makes it unclear what the boundaries will be for the fall election.

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, worked for seven years as a judge on the federal trial court in Washington, D.C., before Biden appointed her to the appeals court that meets in the same courthouse. Senate hearings on her nomination begin Monday.

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, now a leading Republican Senate candidate, was physically abusive and demonstrated such “unstable and coercive behavior” that steps were taken to limit his access to firearms, according to new allegations from his ex-wife revealed in court records on Monday.

AP FACT CHECK: Republicans twist Jackson's judicial record

AP FACT CHECK: Republicans twist Jackson's judicial record

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the court of public opinion — like the Supreme Court nomination hearings coming this week — politicians ask questions of witnesses to score points for their side. In the court of law, judges ask questions to get answers.

Watch Now: Related Video

UFC star Conor McGregor charged by police in Ireland for alleged dangerous driving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News