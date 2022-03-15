 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

India: Missile systems safe after 1 misfired into Pakistan

  • Updated
  • 0
India Pakistan Missile

FILE - Indian Defense Minister Shri Rajnath Singh speaks during a news conference after a bilateral meeting at the Department of State in Washington, Wednesday, Dec.18, 2019. Singh said Tuesday, March 15, 2022, the country's missile systems were “very reliable and safe” after one was accidentally fired last week and landed in a residential area inside nuclear-armed rival Pakistan.

 Jose Luis Magana - freelancer, FR159526 AP

NEW DELHI (AP) — India's defense minister said Tuesday the country's missile systems were “very reliable and safe” after one was accidentally fired last week and landed in a residential area inside nuclear-armed rival Pakistan.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh told Indian lawmakers a formal inquiry was ordered to determine the cause of the firing as well as a review of the standard procedures for operations, inspections and maintenance of its weapons systems. Any shortcomings would be fixed immediately, he added, but did not say which missile was mistakenly launched.

Pakistan and India have a history of bitter relations since gaining independence from British rule in 1947.

Pakistan said the unarmed surface-to-surface missile violated Pakistan’s airspace and damaged a wall in a residential area in Punjab province on Wednesday. No casualties were reported.

Anger over the misfiring has grown in Islamabad, where officials have demanded a joint investigation.

People are also reading…

“The grave nature of the incident raises several fundamental questions regarding security protocols and technical safeguards against accidental or unauthorized launch of missiles in a nuclearized environment,” the foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday. It demanded India release more details and why India failed to immediately inform Pakistan afterward.

Pakistan's foreign minister also raised the issue with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres by telephone Monday, where he stressed the need for the international community, including the Security Council, to address the situation.

Earlier, Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar said Pakistan's air force tracked the missile from its launch and throughout its three-minute flight in Pakistan's airspace. He protested the “flagrant violation” and demanded an explanation from India, saying civilians could have been endangered.

Two days after the launch, India’s defense ministry said the missile was fired by accident due to a technical malfunction during routine maintenance.

“While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident,” India said last week.

Relations between the two South Asian powers have been especially strained since 2019, when Pakistan’s air force shot down an Indian warplane in the Pakistan-administered section of Kashmir, and captured a pilot in response to an airstrike by Indian aircraft targeting militants in the northwestern town of Balakot inside Pakistan.

India at the time said its airstrikes targeted Pakistan-based militants responsible for a suicide bombing that killed 40 Indian troops in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Pakistan later released the pilot.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

