Indian education funding at stake in New Mexico legislature

In January, Lujan Grisham’s budget recommendation included $15 million in funding for Native American-focused funding that could be used for teacher training, recruitment, and curriculum development each year for the next two years.

Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart said the department “continues collaborating with tribal communities and others to work out the mechanics of our proposal."

“We are committed to the core principles of supporting tribal sovereignty and getting strategic resources to our students and communities that most need those investments,” he said.

But Stewart's proposed budget of $15 million is a far cry from the tribal remedy framework document created collaboratively by the state's 23 tribes.

That plan recommends 20 new programs and over $100 million in specific spending, for example, internet infrastructure. It recommends things like recruiting Native American school administrators. It lays out policy changes on student discipline and communication with state agencies that wouldn’t cost anything but would change governance and tribal-state relations on education.