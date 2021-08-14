Indiana agency struggling with unemployment appeals backlog

The unemployment appeals process rarely had backlogs before, Hoffman said. Part of the current deluge, she said, is the result of an overly complicated and confusing online system, fraught with “glitches and errors,” that residents must use to claim jobless benefits.

Ranae Lucas of Wabash said she was confused by the process and made errors on the income documents she needed to file when seeking unemployment benefits after losing her job as a waitress last year as she missed work to quarantine for a COVID-19 exposure.

As a result, the state suspended her benefits and she went months without receiving benefits. Lucas said she’s waited nearly a year for an appeal hearing about getting the denied payments.

“I didn’t know what I was doing,” Lucas said. “They penalized me for it.”

The state agency maintains it is combatting unprecedented levels of fraud, which the online system is built to flag.

Online screening has identified more than 25% of applicants as possibly fraudulent, Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne and other state officials said during a news conference in July. Payne said the security measures have blocked more than $236 million in fraud payments, but it is unclear whether those payments include people with legitimate applications.