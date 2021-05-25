Indiana attorney general argues governor exceeding authority

“A lawsuit by the Governor against legislators to invalidate a law enacted over the Governor’s veto amounts to a demand for a ‘super’ veto via the judiciary,” the attorney general’s court filing said. “It is no small thing for one branch of government to drag another branch of government to account before the third branch of government. No constitutional provision secures to officials of any branch such extraordinary power.”

Holcomb’s lawyers argued last week that Rokita was making “absurd” arguments that he alone has the legal authority to represent the state in court and can decide whether the new law is constitutional.

John Trimble, Holcomb’s lead lawyer with the Indianapolis firm Lewis Wagner, referred questions Tuesday to the governor’s office, which didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

The governor and some legal experts maintain the state constitution doesn't allow the new process under which legislative leaders could call the General Assembly into what it calls an “emergency session.” The governor’s lawsuit argues that the Legislature is “usurping a power given exclusively to the governor” under the state constitution to call lawmakers into a special session.