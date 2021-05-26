Indiana attorney general attacks IU's COVID-19 vaccine order

It makes no mentions of educational institutions and Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said on the day it was approved that he didn’t believe it applied to public universities or K-12 schools.

“I looked at it as state, county, local governments,” Bray said.

The offices of Bray and Republican House Speaker Todd Huston didn’t immediately comment Wednesday on Rokita’s opinion.

The attorney general’s opinion, however, said the state universities may require COVID-19 vaccinations but can’t force students or employees to provide proof of immunizations.

It distinguished between Indiana University’s policy and that of Purdue University, which plans to require students and employees to either provide proof of vaccination for the fall semester or participate in frequent COVID-19 testing.

“Students have the choice whether to vaccinate or be tested regularly; even if they are vaccinated, they can be tested if they do not want to show proof of vaccination,” the opinion said. “Purdue seems to be using a procedural loophole by not technically requiring the vaccinated student to produce the immunization record.”

