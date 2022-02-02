 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Indiana attorney general billing Texas trip to taxpayers

  • 0

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita took a state-paid trip to the U.S-Mexican border last week and attended a Donald Trump rally along the way.

Rokita’s office confirmed the trip was being paid for with official funds and that he drove, but didn’t immediately release details about the cost, The (Fort Wayne) Journal-Gazette reported.

The Republican attorney general’s trip was announced Thursday on his office’s Facebook page, which said he was headed to the border to investigate the impact of illegal immigration. Rokita joined several other Republican state attorneys general for a “border security briefing” and he was among those interviewed Friday by a Fox Business program host.

Rokita drove about six hours north for Trump’s rally Saturday in Conroe, Texas, during which the former president mentioned Rokita as “another man who has done a fantastic job.”

People are also reading…

On Tuesday, Rokita sent a campaign fundraising email highlighting Trump’s praise at the rally.

Indiana Democratic Party spokesman Drew Anderson criticized Rokita as “going to great lengths – even wasting taxpayer dollars – to win the appeal of the former president and a divisive set of culture wars that do nothing but divide Hoosier families across the state.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Journal Gazette.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters hope they'll be buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's secretary of state said Thursday that reparations for African Americans should be limited to people whose forbears were kidnapped from their homeland, stripped of their ancestry and left with nothing after generations of forced labor.

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Nevada is often thought of as a solidly purple state, but will that remain the case in 2022? According to data from the Nevada Secretary of State's office, nearly 2,000 Democrats switched to the Republican Party in the last three months of 2021. Democrats argue, Nevada has always been competitive and the current numbers are not reflective of a looming red wave. 

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy.

Ukraine crisis updates: What to know as tensions rise

Ukraine crisis updates: What to know as tensions rise

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The United States and NATO have made no concessions to the main Russian demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine, including giving Moscow a guarantee that its western neighbor can never join the alliance.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kim Jong Un’s wife and aunt make rare appearance amid pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News