Indiana attorney general continues business advisory roles

Rokita’s office said state ethics officials cleared his ongoing involvement with Apex while drawing his $107,000 attorney general salary but declined to release that advisory opinion. Rokita joined Apex as a top executive in 2019 following 10 years in Congress and an unsuccessful 2018 U.S. Senate campaign.

Rokita’s state disclosure filing also lists involvement with business accelerator Acel360, the Indianapolis-based transportation and logistics company Merchandise Warehouse and pharmaceutical company Sonnet BioTherapeutics.

“Although none of the following (calendar year) 2020 clients make up more than 33% of non-state income, and therefore do not have to be reported according to the law and guidance from the office of the inspector general, they are being reported for transparency,” Rokita wrote.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics CEO Pankaj Mohan told the Star that Rokita has been a paid member of its business strategy advisory committee since last year.

“This committee, as a group, primarily advises company executives and helps them execute on growth strategies worldwide,” Mohan said. He did not reveal how much the company was paying Rokita.

The state Democratic Party criticized Rokita for continuing his private business activity.

“Todd Rokita is a walking conflict of interest, and he has voided himself from any credibility while serving as Indiana’s attorney general,” Democratic spokesman Drew Anderson said.

