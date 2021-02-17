Indiana attorney general keeps job with health benefits firm

Rokita, whose attorney general salary is about $107,000 a year, defends his continued private sector employment, which was first reported Tuesday by the political newsletter Importantville, as an asset in his state role.

“Attorney General Rokita has sought and obtained an advisory opinion from the Inspector General’s office, indicating that his interests and outside employment are all squarely within the boundaries of the law and do not conflict with his official duties,” his office said in a statement. “Todd Rokita has built up private sector business interests that he will maintain.”

Stephanie McFarland, spokeswoman for the Inspector General’s Office, said all of its informal advisory opinions are signed by either the state ethics director or one of two staff attorneys, not the inspector general.

Rokita won election to a four-year term in November and announced in late December he had picked then-state Inspector General Lori Torres as his chief deputy attorney general and chief of staff.

Molly Deuberry Craft, Rokita’s communications director, said he requested the opinion on Jan. 12, the day after he took office and Torres joined his staff. Craft said Torres “was not involved whatsoever” in the ethics review.