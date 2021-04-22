Indiana bill approved to ban government vaccine passports

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State or local governments in Indiana will be prohibited from issuing or requiring COVID-19 vaccine passports under a bill approved by state lawmakers.

The Republican-dominated House and Senate voted Thursday by wide margins to approve a wide-ranging health care and insurance bill that included the vaccine passport ban.

Vaccine passports in use or development in other countries are typically a cellphone app with a code that verifies whether someone has been vaccinated or recently tested negative for COVID-19. The Biden administration has ruled out a national vaccine passport, saying it is leaving it to the private sector to develop such a system.

Republicans across the country portray them as a heavy-handed intrusion into personal freedom and private health choices.

Republican Rep. Martin Carbaugh of Fort Wayne said the Indiana ban would protect individual health care information.