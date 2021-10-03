 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Indiana BMV making 2nd round of monthlong branch closures

  • 0

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is shutting down several branches around the state in its second round of monthlong closures as the agency faces staffing shortages.

BMV officials announced that the temporary closures of eight branches will start Monday and continue through Oct. 30. This follows 11 branches being closed during September.

The October closures affect two offices in Indianapolis, along with others in Brazil, Danville, New Albany, Plymouth, Tipton and West Lafayette, the agency said. The Sullivan office will be open only on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The Danville and New Albany branches were also closed during September.

Available workers from those offices are being moved to other branches for the month.

BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy said the agency had received “an influx of applications” over the last month, enabling it to start filling open positions and reduce the number of temporary closures among the 129 branch offices around the state.

Agency officials said last month that about 12% of BMV branch jobs had not been staffed on a daily basis because they were vacant or workers were out because of COVID-19 precautions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Health agencies rescind mask orders despite governor's vow

Health agencies rescind mask orders despite governor's vow

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two more local health department in Michigan rescinded their school masking requirement Thursday despite Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer saying she will not enforce Republican-written budget provisions that threaten funding for counties with COVID-19 orders.

Big pressure on Biden, Dems to trim $3.5T federal overhaul

Big pressure on Biden, Dems to trim $3.5T federal overhaul

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pressure mounting, President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress strained Tuesday to trim back his potentially historic $3.5 trillion government overhaul to win support from two key holdout senators ahead of make-or-break deadlines for votes.

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators blocked a bill Monday night to keep the government operating and allow federal borrowing, but Democrats aiming to avert a shutdown pledged to try again — at the same time pressing ahead on President Joe Biden’s big plans to reshape government.

Once a hero, Oregon congressional candidate funds questioned

Once a hero, Oregon congressional candidate funds questioned

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alek Skarlatos, a hero soldier-turned-Republican congressional candidate, started a nonprofit shortly after his 2020 defeat in a western Oregon race, pledging to advocate for veterans “left high and dry” by the country "they put their lives on the line for."

Biden vows to 'get it done,' but talks drag on $3.5T plan

Biden vows to 'get it done,' but talks drag on $3.5T plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden pledged Friday at the Capitol to “get it done” as Democrats strained to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after days of frantic negotiations.

'Everybody is frustrated,' Biden says as his agenda stalls

'Everybody is frustrated,' Biden says as his agenda stalls

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday acknowledged frustrations as Democrats strain to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after frantic negotiations failed to produce a deal.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Ancient oak tree at Ponca State Park

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News