 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indiana budget deal boosts school funding, construction
0 comments
AP

Indiana budget deal boosts school funding, construction

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Indiana budget deal boosts school funding, construction

Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, speaks during a news conference at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis, Thursday, April 15, 2021, with Indiana Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Ryan Mishler, R-Bremen, center, and Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville. A new state revenue report given Thursday to legislators projects tax collections will bounce back stronger than expected from the pandemic recession.

 Tom Davies

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A new Indiana state budget awash in federal coronavirus relief money will give a sizeable funding boost to public schools while also paying for numerous economic grant programs and construction projects.

The state budget deal announced Tuesday by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and GOP legislative leaders will boost school funding by about 4.5% each of the next two years. That is more than double what budget writers proposed earlier this month before new projections showed state tax collections are expected to bounce back stronger than expected from the pandemic recession.

Legislative leaders said the budget plan will cover the $600 million a year in additional money the governor’s teacher compensation commission said was needed to sufficiently raise Indiana’s lagging teacher pay.

The deal includes a contentious expansion of the state’s private school voucher program by raising income eligibility for a family of four from the current roughly $96,000 a year to about $145,000 for the coming school year.

Other provisions in the budget partially direct the spending of $3 billion in federal relief funding. That includes $500 million toward a regional economic development grants program, $550 for state building projects and $250 million for broadband internet expansion grants.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Anxious residents await Chauvin trial verdict

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast
National Politics

Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Throughout his decades in public life, Prince Philip was known for putting his royal foot in his mouth with occasional off-the-cuff remarks that could be embarrassing. But his faux pas at a White House dinner with President Richard Nixon in 1969 was enough for Philip to actually lose sleep.

Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense
National Politics

Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense

  • Updated

The Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January created a trove of self-incriminating evidence, thoroughly documenting their actions and words in videos and social media posts. Now some of the camera-toting people in the crowd are claiming they were only there to record history as journalists, not to join a deadly insurrection.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News