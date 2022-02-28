Indiana classroom transparency bill stalls in GOP-run Senate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana education proposal that drew criticism for originally aiming to place broad restrictions on teaching about racism and political topics took major blow Monday when Republican state senators did not advance the bill.

The proposal faced a Monday deadline in the Senate for the debate of proposed amendments, but the bill sponsor did not call it for debate before the Senate adjourned for the day.

The Republican-dominated House in January approved the bill that supporters said was aimed at increasing transparency about what was being taught in classrooms.

Some provisions from the proposal could be revived before the March 14 deadline for ending this year’s legislative session, but Republican Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray told reporters the full bill did not have enough support among GOP senators to advance. Democratic legislators were unified in opposition.

Bray said some GOP senators did not believe the bill went far enough, while others considered it too burdensome on teachers.

