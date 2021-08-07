Indiana construction projects boom thanks to new budget plan

The state archives moved from the basement of the state library to an Indianapolis warehouse in 2001. The move was meant to be temporary however, given that the location is not equipped for long-term preservation of some of the state’s most important documents, including the state’s constitutions, governors' papers, and acts of the Indiana General Assembly.

An initial $5 million approved by the state budget committee will go toward designs for the facility, which executive director Chandler Lighty said will have improved archival capabilities for materials needing “rigorous preservation.” Some records, including those with shorter retention schedules, will continue to be housed in the current warehouse building.

Any leftover funds could be used to secure a site for the new building.

Another $5 million has been released to begin conceptual and design processes for a new state park inn — the first to be built in Indiana since 1939.

The new state budget additionally set aside more than $500 million for public safety and prison projects.