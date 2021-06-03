Indiana county hit by HIV outbreak to scrap needle exchange

Dr. Jerome Adams, who was Indiana’s health commissioner during the HIV outbreak and later served as the U.S. surgeon general under President Donald Trump, wrote on Twitter that he was “heartbroken” by the commissioners' decision.

“I’ve shared toil and tears with the many harm reduction advocates in this community,” Adams wrote. “We’ve got to keep working to win over hearts and minds.”

Indiana’s health commissioner, Dr. Kristina Box, warned last month that ending the exchange would inevitably lead to a rise in HIV and hepatitis C cases.

Dr. Will Cooke, who during the HIV outbreak was the only physician practicing in the Scott County town of Austin, the community at the center of the outbreak, said during Wednesday's meeting that the exchange had helped direct addicts into treatment.

“We’ve had people tell us that the first time they’ve ever felt cared for in their entire life was when they walked into the clinic or when they’ve walked into the Syringe Service Program,” he said. “And that's when they start caring about themselves, when they feel cared for."

Rick Williams was among several people who said during the meeting that they were once addicted but got treatment through the exchange as they got clean needles.