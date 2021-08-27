Indiana court rejects bid to stall governor's powers suit

The Supreme Court’s ruling comes as Marion County Judge Patrick Dietrick has scheduled a Sept. 10 hearing on the lawsuit's merits.

Holcomb and some legal experts maintain the Indiana Constitution allows only the governor to call the General Assembly into special session after its annual session ends. Republican legislators advanced the law following criticism from many conservatives over a statewide mask mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions that Holcomb imposed by executive orders.

Joe Heerens, general counsel for the governor’s office, said in a statement that the Supreme Court’s ruling allows the lawsuit to proceed “without delay” and that he looked forward to presenting Holcomb’s case.

Rokita’s office didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment Friday.