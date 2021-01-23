 Skip to main content
Indiana COVID-19 death toll grows by 50, nears 9,700
Indiana COVID-19 death toll grows by 50, nears 9,700

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The number of Indiana residents who have died from the coronavirus grew by 50 Saturday after the Indiana Department of Health released new statistics on the pandemic.

Nearly 9,700 Hoosiers now are confirmed to have died from COVID-19 or suspected of dying from it based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, the department said.

Another 3,188 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 608,519 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the coronavirus.

As of Saturday, nearly 419,000 Hoosiers have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 94,000 are fully vaccinated, the department said.

Hoosiers age 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

