Indiana deal gives local officials say over health orders
AP

Indiana deal gives local officials say over health orders

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana legislative negotiators have reached an agreement on limiting the authority of county or city health departments by allowing local elected officials to overturn orders or enforcement actions issued during emergencies.

Republican supporters say the proposal is meant to provide a “check and balance” protecting the rights of business owners following complaints about COVID-19 orders closing or limiting businesses that have been imposed over the past year.

The agreement released Tuesday requires any local public health order that is more stringent than one issued by the governor must be approved by an elected county or city board. The deal also creates a procedure allowing the public to appeal enforcement actions such as citations, fines or an order to close a business.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has said he was concerned about the proposed limitations on local health officials and that he would “take a hard look” at the bill. The governor’s office said Tuesday he would review the final bill.

Legislative Republicans voted last week to override Holcomb's veto on a bill giving themselves more authority to intervene during statewide emergencies declared by the governor.

The Senate and House are expected to vote Wednesday on final legislative approval for the bill.

