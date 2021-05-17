Indiana ending enhanced pandemic jobless aid next month

Holcomb said jobs are available around the state and pointed to Indiana’s 3.9% unemployment rate for April, which was down from the pandemic peak of 16.9% a year earlier.

“I am hearing from multiple sector employers that they want and need to hire more Hoosiers to grow,” Holcomb said in a statement.

The $300 payments have more than doubled Indiana’s average $280 weekly unemployment payment, which has a maximum of $390 a week. Indiana has had nearly 170,000 people collecting the extra $300 payments, according to the state’s Department of Workforce Development.

As of late April, about 123,000 Indiana residents were receiving payments from the federal program for gig workers and the self-employed who lost income during the pandemic, according to federal reports. About 67,000 people from Indiana were collecting benefits under the federal program extending payments beyond the previous 26-week limit of unemployment benefits.

Republican legislative leaders have urged Holcomb to withdraw Indiana from those federal programs.

The governor’s order from last week means that those seeking unemployment benefits must submit a weekly report on their job-seeking efforts, which can include applying for work, attending job fairs or participating in state workshops.