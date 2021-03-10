Indiana expanding COVID-19 vaccinations to teachers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Teachers and other school employees will be able to get COVID-19 vaccinations through Indiana’s shot clinics across the state starting next week.

State health officials said Wednesday that the eligibility expansion comes at the direction of the Biden administration, which earlier allowed teachers to be vaccinated at pharmacies taking part in a federal program.

Indiana currently is allowing anyone ages 50 and older and those with at-risk health conditions to make vaccine appointments. The expansion for teachers starts Monday and includes other school workers such as classroom aides, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and substitute teachers.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and top state health officials had repeatedly said they believed that targeting vaccinations to older age groups and health care workers, rather than school employees, was more effective at preventing serious illnesses and deaths.

“We had a plan. We were executing that plan very methodically. We were using data to drive all of our decisions about who was most at-risk,” Holcomb said Wednesday. “Our federal partners have said you need to add (teachers) in to any site, and so we will do that.”