Indiana expands virus vaccine eligibility to 50 and older

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials have opened up COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to all residents 50 and older.

The step announced Wednesday comes a day after the state began allowing all those ages 55-59 to register for vaccination appointments.

The state health department is also making shots available to those who are undergoing dialysis or cancer treatments or have conditions such as Down syndrome or sickle cell disease.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said the state would stick with its plan to expand vaccine eligibility by age even though President Joe Biden called this week for states to make vaccinating teachers a priority. State health officials say distributing shots based on age groups protects those most vulnerable to severe illnesses and deaths from the coronavirus.

Holcomb, who is 52, said he would receive a shot on Friday during a mass vaccination clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Holcomb says he wants to be a “good example.”

