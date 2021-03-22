 Skip to main content
Indiana extends tax filing deadline following federal delay
AP

Indiana extends tax filing deadline following federal delay

  • Updated
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced an extension Monday to the 2020 Indiana individual income tax filing deadline, allowing Hoosiers more time to navigate tax situations amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

An executive order signed by the Republican governor delays state individual income tax filings and payments from April 15 to May 17. All other tax return filings and payment due dates remain unchanged.

The tax schedule delay aligns the state with the federal government, which last week extended the deadline to file and pay federal individual income tax until May 17.

“By aligning with the IRS filing deadline, we are ensuring we are making filing and paying taxes as easy as possible for Hoosiers,” said Indiana Department of Revenue Commissioner Bob Grennes.

Individuals are still encouraged to files taxes electronically to ensure accuracy and faster refunds, Grennes continued.

Those who are unable to file by the May 17 deadline can file an extension directly with the state department of revenue or with the Internal Revenue Service. If the IRS extension is granted, the Indiana extension is automatically granted.

Extensions move the federal tax filing deadline to Oct. 15, and the Indiana filing deadline to Nov. 15.

Extension only shift the filing deadline and not the payment deadline, however. Ninety percent of the taxes owed are still required to be paid by May 17 to avoid penalties and interest.

