Indiana GOP budget plan boosts school vouchers, smoking tax

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Tim Brown said school districts would receive more money even with the recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Local school officials will make decisions about teacher pay increases, and the spending plan is aimed at increasing the say parents have in their child’s education, Brown said.

“Parents, by far and away, want to make choices for their kids,” said Brown, a Republican from Crawfordsville. “They want to have options, they want those options spelled out.”

The proposed private school voucher changes would raise income eligibility for a family of four from the current roughly $96,000 a year to about $145,000 in 2022. A legislative report estimates that and other eligibility expansions would add about 18,000 students to the some 37,000 students now in the program.

The Legislature will debate the spending plan throughout its session that is scheduled to last until late April.