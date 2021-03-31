 Skip to main content
Indiana governor holding to decision ending mask mandate
AP

Indiana governor holding to decision ending mask mandate

  • Updated
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is sticking by his decision to lift the statewide mask mandate next week amid concerns from health experts about more contagious coronavirus variants and the request from President Joe Biden for states to keep such rules in place.

Holcomb said Wednesday he also had not heard from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear since his comments Monday hoping that Holcomb would reconsider the dropping of Indiana’s mandate effective April 6.

Holcomb said Beshear had his cell phone number and was welcome to call, but that he wasn’t looking to change his mind even with thousands of people crossing between the states between their homes and jobs every day.

Holcomb signed executive orders Wednesday that also end the statewide crowd size and other business restrictions meant to stem the coronavirus spread.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said she had concerns about coronavirus variants being blamed for growing COVID-19 infections in Michigan and elsewhere. The Indiana health department’s COVID-19 tracking has shown slight increases in the number of infections and hospitalizations since mid-March, while those numbers remain far below December peaks.

