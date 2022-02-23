 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Indiana governor signals support for trans girls sports ban

  • Updated
  • 0

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signaled support Wednesday for contentious proposals moving through the Legislature that would ban transgender girls from participating in K-12 girls school sports and place restrictions on teaching about racism and political issues.

The Republican governor told reporters that he was waiting to see the final versions of those bills, although the GOP-dominated state Senate could vote as soon as Thursday on sending the transgender sports bill to his desk to sign into law or veto.

Holcomb did point to the Indiana High School Athletic Association, which has a policy covering transgender students wanting to play sports that match their gender identity and has said it has had no transgender girls finalize a request to play on girls team.

“I agree, adamantly, that boys should be playing boys sports and girls should be playing girls sports, and mixed sports should be just that,” Holcomb said, referring to a person's sex at birth. “So how we craft the actual language and support organizations like the IHSAA, who’s done an admirable job to date, we need to make sure that they can continue to do just that.”

Holcomb has avoided taking a public stance on the other major schools-related bill that Republican supporters say is aimed at increasing transparency about what is being taught in classrooms and said Wednesday he still monitoring the proposal.

The Senate education committee is scheduled to vote Wednesday afternoon on advancing the bill, which it rolled back last week following weeks of intense criticism from teachers and public schools advocates.

“I think the bill where it is now is a vast improvement from where it started, with the emphasis, rightly so, on transparency and parental engagement, and so anything that encourages parental engagement in the education of their students in our state’s future is a good thing,” Holcomb said. “However, I will be watching every word.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Ritual hunt site from 7,000 BC found in Jordan

