Indiana governor talking with hospitals over COVID-19 surge

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor has extended the state’s COVID-19 public health emergency while he is in discussions with health care providers about a new statewide executive order amid the state's surge in coronavirus cases.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday signed his 18th extension of the public health emergency he first issued in March 2020. The new emergency continues until Sept. 30 and keeps the state eligible for several federal emergency relief programs.

The emergency order cited the ongoing threat from the highly contagious delta variant for a “significant and serious increase in new confirmed cases and hospitalizations and tragically continued daily deaths from COVID-19.”