Indiana governor to speak about state's next COVID-19 steps

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb is set to outline Indiana's upcoming COVID-19 plan Tuesday evening in a speech a year after he issued a statewide stay-at-home order during the early days of the pandemic.
Holcomb said last week he would talk about coronavirus vaccine distribution and the further lifting of restrictions around the state.
The stay-at-home order was lifted after six weeks, but complaints from the public and some conservative state legislators have continued about the mask mandate that Holcomb first issued in July. Holcomb’s order that continued the mandate and limited gatherings in counties based on coronavirus risk is set to expire April 1.
The governor has not fully lifted Indiana’s restrictions, as governors in Texas and other states have recently done, but last week he hinted that his speech could outline a timeline for such action.
“We have always been methodical and optimistically cautious but cautious about over promising,” Holcomb said.
Indiana’s coronavirus hospitalizations and death rates have fallen by more than 80% since their December peaks.
Nevertheless, Indiana still averages about 10 coronavirus-related deaths per day and health officials continue to urge mask wearing and social distancing due to concerns about more contagious variants. The state health department reports only 18% of Indiana residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.
Indiana has recorded nearly 13,000 coronavirus deaths, which were the main cause of a 16% increase in statewide deaths in 2020 from the year before.
State officials had based COVID-19 shot eligibility on age until two weeks ago when they widened availability to teachers and other school employees on the direction of President Joe Biden’s administration.
“We’ve had a very different method of eligibility than other states,” said Micah Pollak, an Indiana University Northwest economist who analyzed state vaccine data. “We’ve chosen to be very careful about who we allocate vaccine to, so make sure we get those high-risk people in first before rolling out the next phase of eligibility, not just throwing open the door and letting everybody crowd in.”
Pollak said 80% of residents could be fully vaccinated by the end of August.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box has said state officials are working to meet Biden’s directive to make all adults eligible for a vaccine by May 1, and blamed expansion delays on too few doses coming from the federal government.
The Republican-dominated Legislature is debating proposals to curtail a governor’s authority under the state’s emergency powers law to impose restrictions such as mask rules and business closures. Many conservative legislators want to cancel the public health emergency order issued a year ago by Holcomb, with a resolution to do so being sponsored by 28 Republicans in the 100-member House.
Legislative leaders haven’t yet taken up that resolution or any legislation that would roll back any restrictions imposed under Holcomb’s executive orders.
Republican House Speaker Todd Huston said Holcomb’s decisions on extending restrictions could influence steps lawmakers take before adjourning this year’s regular session in about a month.
“I think it is time that we can start moving forward on easing some of the restrictions that are in place, want to make sure we do it the right way and in the most appropriate way,” Huston said.