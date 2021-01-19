Indiana governor touts COVID-19 recovery in State of State

Holcomb last week proposed a modest increase in school funding for the new state budget — 2% during the first year and 1% in the second year — while leaving for later discussions with legislators on taking up a report from a commission he appointed two years ago to recommend steps toward boosting the state’s lagging teacher pay.

“When — not ‘if’ — when we do this, we will be one of the best in the Midwest for teacher pay, and we’ll be better able to attract and retain teacher talent, including attracting more minority candidates," Holcomb said.

Democrats have faulted Holcomb and legislative Republicans for not taking more aggressive action.

“It’s simple: Governor Eric Holcomb didn’t follow through when he promised repeatedly to increase teachers’ pay in 2021,” state Democratic Party chairman John Zody said in a statement “Holcomb’s failure to include a wage increase for some of our essential workers diminishes his credibility and makes it hard for any Hoosier to trust him when he talks about our classrooms.”